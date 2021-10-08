Brazil fight back to beat Venezuela 3-1
>> Reuters
Published: 08 Oct 2021 11:57 AM BdST Updated: 08 Oct 2021 11:57 AM BdST
Brazil fought back from a goal down to score three times in the second half and record a 3-1 win over Venezuela that maintained their 100 percent record in qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup.
Venezuela had never beaten Brazil in a World Cup qualifier in 17 previous attempts but their hopes rose after taking an early lead through Eric Ramirez, who converted Yeferson Soteldo's cross after defenders Fabinho and Marquinhos slipped at the vital moment.
However, Brazil got back on level terms when Marquinhos headed home a corner in the 71st minute before Gabriel Barbosa scored a penalty six minutes from time and debutant Antony made it 3-1 in stoppage time.
"It was a complicated match, we started well below (the level) we are accustomed to," Marquinhos said after Brazil's ninth win in nine qualifiers.
"It's hard to get a result but results are what count. The second-half performance and the result are the positives we take from it."
With Argentina’s 0-0 draw at Paraguay, Brazil extended their lead at the top of the South American qualifying group to eight points. The top four teams qualify automatically for Qatar and the fifth-placed side goes into an inter-regional playoff.
Brazil were missing the suspended Neymar while Gabriel Jesus started for the first time since getting sent off in the Copa America quarter-final against Chile in July.
However, it was the introduction of second-half substitutes that turned the game for the five-time world champions.
Leeds United’s debutant Raphinha opened up space and hit the corner that led to Marquinhos’ goal, while Vinicius Jnr was instrumental in the buildup that led to Barbosa’s penalty.
Raphinha also set up fellow substitute Antony to tap home just before the final whistle and score on his debut.
Also on Thursday, Ecuador beat Bolivia 3-0 to move into third place in the group.
Michael Estrada opened the scoring and Ener Valencia got a brace in the first half as the home side edged above Uruguay and moved within three points of second-placed Argentina.
Peru beat Chile 2-0 at home, leaving the visitors third from bottom with seven points from 10 games, above only perennial strugglers Bolivia and Venezuela.
Christian Cueva scored after 36 minutes and Sergio Pena made it 2-0 in the second half as Peru maintained their hopes of qualifying for a second consecutive World Cup. Peru has 11 points and are seventh in the 10-team table.
- France beat Belgium 3-2 to reach final
- Saudi-led group completes
- Spain beat Italy to reach Nations League final
- Ozil launches centre to help South Asians
- Oman almost bid goodbye to T20 World Cup due to storm
- Muhammad Ali sketches fetch knockout prices
- ‘Is it fair? No, it’s not fair. Is it fun? Absolutely’
- Mbappe not ruling out PSG stay
- France rally for 3-2 win over Belgium in Nations League semis
- Purchase of Newcastle
- Spain end Italy's unbeaten run to reach Nations League final
- Ozil launches centre to help Britain's South Asians
- Oman almost had to wave goodbye to T20 World Cup due to deadly storm
- Muhammad Ali sketches fetch knockout prices at NY auction
Most Read
- Jagannath University to lose playground as a shopping mall looms
- Myanmar earthquake shakes parts of Bangladesh
- They went ‘missing’ on their way to a picnic. Now they are in police custody
- India allows Serum to send 1m AstraZeneca vaccine doses to Bangladesh: report
- Judge asks ex-DG Azad about his ‘ties’ to Shahed, disgraced boss of Regent Hospital
- Missing Pallabi girls wanted to flee to Japan: RAB
- A new type of black gold in Nigeria: used car tyres
- Tanzanian writer Abdulrazak Gurnah wins 2021 Nobel Prize in Literature
- Bangladesh logs 12 virus deaths, the lowest daily count in over half a year
- Militants kill 2 schoolteachers in Indian Kashmir