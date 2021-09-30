Ronaldo late show gives Man United win over Villarreal
Published: 30 Sep 2021 11:19 AM BdST Updated: 30 Sep 2021 11:19 AM BdST
Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed an injury-time winner as Manchester United came from behind to secure a 2-1 Champions League Group F win over Villarreal at Old Trafford on Wednesday.
After squandering a series of chances in the first half, Villarreal took a deserved lead in the 53rd minute when a counter-attack was finished off by Paco Alcacer who turned in Arnaut Danjuma's low cross.
Yet United struck back seven minutes later with a cleverly worked free kick as Bruno Fernandes chipped the ball deep to Alex Telles on the left and the Brazilian fired home a perfect volley.
United, who lost their opening group game away to Young Boys in Bern, had been far from impressive, but a cross from Fred in the final moments found its way to Ronaldo at the back post and he fired home the winner.
