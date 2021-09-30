Lewandowski scores twice as Bayern demolish Dynamo Kyiv 5-0
>> Reuters
Published: 30 Sep 2021 11:22 AM BdST Updated: 30 Sep 2021 11:22 AM BdST
Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski scored twice as the German champions crushed visitors Dynamo Kyiv 5-0 in their Champions League Group E game on Wednesday to secure a ninth consecutive win across all competitions.
The Pole, whose failure to net in the Bundesliga on Saturday ended a 19-game scoring run in all competitions, opened his account in the 12th minute with a penalty to make it a record 18 straight Champions League games in which he has scored.
Lewandowski added another goal in the 27th, latching onto a superb through ball from Thomas Mueller to beat keeper George Buschan for his 77th Champions League goal, leaving him third on the all-time scorers list.
Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting netted in the second half to complete the rout.
Bayern have six points from two games ahead of Benfica on four following their 3-0 home win over Barcelona, while Dynamo are third on one point.
The Bavarians were dominant throughout, hardly giving the Ukrainians any space, as their fans enjoyed a goal feast as they returned to the Allianz Arena for a European game for the first time since 2019.
""We are aware - and that includes each and every player - that we can and want to do better," Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann, in his first season in Munich, said.
"Even after the fifth goal we wanted to score another. I'm happy with large spells of the game.
"It's not always easy to keep the concentration up after an early goal. We scored some great goals and it's important that we kept the clean sheet," he added.
Dynamo, who have won two of their last 14 games in the competition, had a rare chance when Carlos de Pena forced a superb save from Manuel Neuer after a quick counter-attack in the 41st minute.
But that was their best opportunity of the game as Bayern stepped back on the gas midway through the second half to score three more times.
Gnabry thundered the ball home to make it 3-0 in the 68th before Sane, who had hit the woodwork earlier, drilled in their fourth six minutes later. Substitute Choupo-Moting completed the scoring with a header three minutes from time.
