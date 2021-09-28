Home > Sport

Messi in PSG squad for Manchester City Champions League clash

  Reuters

Published: 28 Sep 2021 05:59 PM BdST Updated: 28 Sep 2021 06:03 PM BdST

Lionel Messi has been included in Paris St Germain's squad for their Champions League Group A clash on Tuesday after missing the team's last two Ligue 1 games with a bruised knee.

The Argentine forward will feature in a squad that also includes Italy midfielder Marco Verratti, who is back after four games out with a knee injury.

PSG are second in the group after their initial 1-1 draw at Club Brugge.

City are first after hammering RB Leipzig 6-3.

