Joy and tears for Dybala as Juventus beat Sampdoria in first home win
Paulo Dybala scored a superb goal before leaving the pitch in tears with an injury as Juventus beat Sampdoria 3-2 in Turin on Sunday, their first home victory of the Serie A season.
The Argentina international fired a low shot into the bottom corner after 10 minutes but limped off soon after with an apparent muscular problem, which could rule him out of Wednesday’s Champions League clash with European champions Chelsea.
Leonardo Bonucci doubled Juve’s advantage from the penalty spot before Maya Yoshida quickly pulled one back for Samp, stretching the home side's run without a league clean sheet to 20 games.
Manuel Locatelli scored his first goal for the Bianconeri in the second half, but Antonio Candreva's late strike meant Juve had a nervy ending before claiming their second consecutive league win.
"It was fundamental to win today and we won. We say things in the dressing room that stay there, but now we must continue like this," Locatelli told DAZN.
"I hope Dybala's injury is nothing. He is our champion and I hope he is back as soon as possible."
Massimiliano Allegri’s side climb to ninth place in the table on eight points, three points clear of 14th-placed Sampdoria but eight adrift of league leaders AC Milan.
Juventus won their first league game of 2021-22 at the fifth attempt against Spezia on Wednesday, and they started strongly against Samp when Dybala drilled home the opener.
Federico Chiesa shot wide from a good position and Alvaro Morata was denied by Emil Audero as Juve pushed for a second, but their positive start was dampened by Dybala’s tearful exit midway through the first half.
Bonucci doubled the lead from the spot after a Chiesa shot struck Nicola Murru’s arm, but less than two minutes later Yoshida pulled one back with a header.
The Japanese defender's goal means Juventus have not kept a Serie A clean sheet since beating Spezia 3-0 on March 2.
Dejan Kulusevski pounced on a slack pass inside the Samp box and teed up Locatelli on the edge of the six-yard box for Juve’s third. But Candreva's 83rd-minute strike made for a tense ending.
