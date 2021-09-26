Arsenal trounce Tottenham as resurgence continues
>> Reuters
Published: 26 Sep 2021 11:48 PM BdST Updated: 26 Sep 2021 11:56 PM BdST
Arsenal's resurgence continued with a 3-1 victory over arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur as the two north London clubs continued to move in opposite directions in the Premier League on Sunday.
Goals by Emile Smith Rowe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka crowned a majestic first-half display by Arsenal who were sharper and hungrier than a listless Tottenham side.
Smith Rowe swept in Arsenal's opener in the 12th minute and then set up Aubameyang in the 27th minute and when Saka made it 3-0 in the 34th minute the hosts were running riot.
There was a little more fight about Tottenham after the break and Son Heung-min pulled a goal back with little over 10 minutes remaining, but it was too little too late for the visitors whose early-season optimism has evaporated.
After losing their opening three Premier League games without scoring a goal, Arsenal have now won three in a row and are above Tottenham who, after winning their opening three to top the table, have lost three London derbies in succession, conceding nine goals in the process.
Arsenal, who were bottom after three games, are now in 10th place with nine points, ahead of Tottenham on goals scored.
- Arsenal trounce Tottenham as resurgence continues
- Fati scores on return as Barca cruise past Levante
- Juventus beat Sampdoria in first home win
- Atletico suffer shock loss at Alaves
- Jesus goal earns Man City win against Chelsea
- Fernandes misses penalty as Villa stun Man Utd
- Ronaldo can play into his 40s: Solskjaer
- Pochettino hopes Messi fit for Man City clash
- Arsenal trounce Tottenham as resurgence continues
- Ansu Fati scores on return as Barca cruise past Levante
- Joy and tears for Dybala as Juventus beat Sampdoria in first home win
- Champions Atletico suffer shock loss at Alaves
- Fernandes misses last-gasp penalty as Villa stun Man United
- Jesus goal earns Manchester City win over Chelsea
Most Read
- Bangladesh Bank issues notice on savings certificate interest cuts
- Husband, doctor sued over death of Scholastica school counsellor
- Man arrested on suspicion of murder of London teacher Sabina Nessa
- Bangladesh logs 21 daily virus deaths, lowest in 4 months
- Taliban hang up bodies of alleged kidnappers in Afghan city
- ‘No time to be a child’
- A river, once part of livelihood, now largely lingers in memory
- The Marines reluctantly let a Sikh officer wear a turban. He says it’s not enough
- Gulshan apartment owner gets anticipatory bail in Muniya’s death
- China welcomes Huawei executive home, Trudeau hugs Canadians freed by Beijing