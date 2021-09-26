Ansu Fati scores on return as Barca cruise past Levante
>> Reuters
Published: 26 Sep 2021 10:48 PM BdST Updated: 26 Sep 2021 10:48 PM BdST
Goals from Memphis Depay, Luuk de Jong and the returning Ansu Fati helped Barcelona claim a much-needed 3-0 home victory over Levante in LaLiga on Sunday.
The victory, Barca's first in their last four games in all competitions, moved the Catalans up to fifth in the table with 12 points from six games, five behind league leaders Real Madrid, who have played one more.
The 18-year-old Fati, who came on as an 81st-minute substitute before scoring Barca's third goal, was making his first appearance since suffering a serious knee injury last November.
"I couldn't have imagined a comeback like this," Fati said.
"I'm so thankful to the doctors and physios who have been with me throughout all of this, and to the fans who have been unbelievable as well."
Having been held to frustrating draws by lowly opposition in their last two league games, Barca were quick out of the blocks and went ahead after six minutes as Depay converted a penalty.
They doubled their advantage just before the quarter-hour as De Jong latched on to a Sergino Dest through ball before finishing past Aitor Fernandez in the visitors' goal.
Levante rarely looked like troubling Ronald Koeman's side, who are low on confidence, and they were indebted to Fernandez, who made a couple of smart stops to keep the scoreline respectable as a dominant Barca pushed on in search a third.
It finally came in the 91st minute as Fati capped his comeback appearance with a wonderful strike from distance.
- Atletico suffer shock loss at Alaves
- Jesus goal earns Man City win against Chelsea
- Fernandes misses penalty as Villa stun Man Utd
- Ronaldo can play into his 40s: Solskjaer
- Pochettino hopes Messi fit for Man City clash
- Lukaku questions impact of taking knee against racism
- Ronaldo surpasses Messi in income: Forbes
- Threat to NZ cricket team originated in India: Pakistan
- Joy and tears for Dybala as Juventus beat Sampdoria in first home win
- Champions Atletico suffer shock loss at Alaves
- Fernandes misses last-gasp penalty as Villa stun Man United
- Jesus goal earns Manchester City win over Chelsea
- Ronaldo could play even at the age of 40, says Solskjaer
- PSG boss Pochettino hopes Messi fit for Man City clash
Most Read
- Husband, doctor sued over death of Scholastica school counsellor
- Bangladesh Bank issues notice on savings certificate interest cuts
- Man arrested on suspicion of murder of London teacher Sabina Nessa
- Taliban hang up bodies of alleged kidnappers in Afghan city
- A river, once part of livelihood, now largely lingers in memory
- Bangladesh logs 21 daily virus deaths, lowest in 4 months
- ‘No time to be a child’
- China welcomes Huawei executive home, Trudeau hugs Canadians freed by Beijing
- Gulshan apartment owner gets anticipatory bail in Muniya’s death
- The Marines reluctantly let a Sikh officer wear a turban. He says it’s not enough