Jesus goal earns Manchester City win over Chelsea
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Sep 2021 07:45 PM BdST Updated: 25 Sep 2021 07:46 PM BdST
An early second-half goal from Gabriel Jesus with Manchester City's first shot on target earned the Premier League champions a 1-0 win over joint league leaders Chelsea on Saturday.
Jesus pushed the ball home with a deflection off Jorginho after a goalmouth melee in the 53rd minute following City's 10th corner of the game. The goal sparked the match into life, forcing Chelsea to attack, after a first half of intense pressure from City and attritional defending from the home side.
It was a deserved win for the visitors who pressed Chelsea from the outset and enjoyed 60 percent possession with Kevin de Bruyne, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden buzzing round Chelsea's area.
The victory also broke a three-match losing streak for City against Chelsea, the most recent in the Champions League final in Porto in May.
