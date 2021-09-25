Champions Atletico suffer shock loss at Alaves
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Sep 2021 09:57 PM BdST Updated: 25 Sep 2021 09:57 PM BdST
Atletico Madrid's Spanish title defence was dealt a blow as they suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at lowly Alaves in LaLiga on Saturday.
Centre back Victor Laguardia's fourth-minute header from a Ruben Duarte corner was enough for the hosts to secure their first win of the season as they moved off the foot of the table.
The result left Diego Simeone's side second on 14 points, two behind leaders Real Madrid, who are in action later on Saturday when they host Villarreal.
"We need to improve and ensure that our games are more consistent, because right now they really aren't," Simeone said.
"It's always tough when the opposition closes up shop. We didn't have the kind of speed or skill needed to undo them.
"The most important thing for us is to improve and grow and I'm confident we're heading in the right direction with the work we're doing."
Atleti huffed and puffed as they attempted to find a way back into the match after such an early blow, but were kept out by admirable defending from the hosts.
Marcos Llorente, Luis Suarez and substitute Angel Correa all went close for the visitors and Laguardia headed Kieran Tripper's shot off the line.
Tomas Pina missed a glorious chance to double Alaves's lead nine minutes from time, but fired over when unmarked on the penalty spot - but his side hung on to claim a first victory over Atleti since 2003.
- Jesus goal earns Man City win against Chelsea
- Ronaldo can play into his 40s: Solskjaer
- Pochettino hopes Messi fit for Man City clash
- Lukaku questions impact of taking knee against racism
- Ronaldo surpasses Messi in income: Forbes
- Threat to NZ cricket team originated in India: Pakistan
- Pele sings for Santos as recovery continues
- UEFA urges FIFA to stop pushing WC plan
- Fernandes misses last-gasp penalty as Villa stun Man United
- Jesus goal earns Manchester City win over Chelsea
- Ronaldo could play even at the age of 40, says Solskjaer
- PSG boss Pochettino hopes Messi fit for Man City clash
- Lukaku questions impact of taking knee in battle against racism
- Ronaldo leapfrogs Messi in Forbes list of top-earning players
Most Read
- Deep depression in Bay of Bengal, weather to stay hot and humid
- Meng Wanzhou, Huawei executive, set to be released
- Bangladesh logs 818 virus cases, lowest daily count in almost 19 weeks
- For India’s military, a juggling act on two hostile fronts
- No truth to reports of COVID infections in schools: education minister
- Bangabandhu killing: Hasina reminds UN she is still seeking justice
- Taliban hang up bodies of alleged kidnappers in Afghan city
- Japan's princess Mako to give up one-off payment in controversial marriage
- Bangladesh allows private universities to resume in-person classes
- World must work together to tackle emergencies, says Hasina