Pele sings for Santos as recovery continues
Published: 23 Sep 2021 09:56 AM BdST Updated: 23 Sep 2021 09:56 AM BdST
Pele delighted fans of his former club Santos on Wednesday after his daughter posted a video of him singing the club’s anthem as the three-time World Cup winner continues his recovery from colon surgery.
The former Santos, Brazil and New York Cosmos player has been in hospital since the start of September and the 80-year-old has improved enough to post videos of him doing exercises and using a stationary bicycle.
On Wednesday, a singing duo called Marcia and Mykon visited him in his room and together they sang the Santos song. Pele’s daughter Kely posted the video on her Instagram page.
“There’s nothing better than this,” she wrote.
Pele, widely considered one of the greatest footballers of all time, had a tumour removed on Sept 4 after it was discovered during a routine checkup at Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein hospital.
He has suffered from hip problems for years and cannot walk unaided. His public appearances were already being cut before the COVID-19 pandemic and since then he has made few unnecessary forays outside his house near Santos
