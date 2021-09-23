Lukaku questions impact of taking knee in battle against racism
>> Reuters
Published: 23 Sep 2021 10:17 PM BdST Updated: 23 Sep 2021 10:17 PM BdST
Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has questioned the impact of taking the knee in the battle against racism, saying on Thursday that it was possible to take "stronger positions".
Lukaku's Chelsea team mate, Marcos Alonso, this week said that he had stopping taking the knee because the gesture was "losing a bit of strength".
"I think we can take stronger positions, basically. Yeah, we are taking the knee, but in the end, everybody's clapping but... sometimes after the game, you see another insult," Lukaku said in an interview to CNN.
The Belgium international also urged social media companies to consult with Premier League players and find ways to clamp down on racist abuse online.
"The captains of every team, and four or five players, like the big personalities of every team, should have a meeting with the CEOs of Instagram and governments and the FA and the PFA... how we can attack it straight away, not only from the men's game, but also from the women's game," he said.
Chelsea, who overcame Aston Villa on penalties in the League Cup on Wednesday, host Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday.
- Ronaldo surpasses Messi in income: Forbes
- Threat to NZ cricket team originated in India: Pakistan
- Pele sings for Santos as recovery continues
- UEFA urges FIFA to stop pushing WC plan
- Suarez double hands Atletico victory at Getafe
- Messi to miss trip to Metz due to bruised knee
- Feeling strong after knee surgery: Federer
- Beckham's son makes pro debut for Inter Miami's reserves
- Ronaldo leapfrogs Messi in Forbes list of top-earning players
- Pakistan minister says threat to NZ cricket team originated in India
- Pele sings for Santos as recovery continues
- UEFA urges FIFA to stop pushing World Cup plan
- Suarez double hands Atletico comeback victory at Getafe
- Messi suffering from bone bruising, say PSG
Most Read
- Coca-Cola Bangladesh gets Ta Duy Tung as new MD
- ADB to give $12bn in loans to Bangladesh over 5 years
- Police break up Eorange customers’ street protest
- Panama-listed firm gets Bangladesh solar power plant job
- Bangladesh’s daily virus cases and deaths at lowest level since May
- Moderna vs Pfizer: Both knockouts, but one seems to have the edge
- Bashundhara MD Anvir seeks anticipatory bail over Muniya’s death
- Dhaka airport launches COVID tests for outbound travellers Saturday
- Some rich people are counting their antibodies ‘like calories’
- The US is lifting travel restrictions for visitors. What do the new rules mean?