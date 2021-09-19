Lingard, De Gea earn dramatic late win for Man United
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Sep 2021 10:16 PM BdST Updated: 19 Sep 2021 10:16 PM BdST
Jesse Lingard scored a stunning late goal and David de Gea saved a stoppage-time penalty as Manchester United beat West Ham United 2-1 in a dramatic Premier League match on Sunday.
West Ham had gone ahead on the half-hour mark with a deflected strike from Said Benrahma but the visitors responded quickly, Cristiano Ronaldo heading a Bruno Fernandes cross at Lukasz Fabianksi and following up to tap the ball into the net.
Substitute Lingard hit a thumping shot into the top corner in the 89th minute against his former club but West Ham were awarded a penalty moments later for a handball by defender Luke Shaw.
Mark Noble stepped up to take the penalty immediately after coming off the bench but De Gea guessed correctly and dived to turn his spot-kick away.
Manchester United are second in the Premier League standings with 13 points from five games while West Ham are eighth after suffering their first defeat of the season.
It was the first time De Gea had kept out a penalty since April 2016, having let in the previous 40 spot-kicks he had faced including 11 in the shootout in last season's Europa League final loss to Villarreal.
"It was the last minute, I made the save. Going through my head was 'save the ball'. It's a massive three points for us," De Gea said.
"It was a really tough game, both teams had good chances, again a great goal from Jesse. In the dressing room we said the three points were the most important thing."
LINGARD REDEMPTION
There was also a sense of redemption for Lingard, whose stray pass had given away Young Boys' last-gasp winner in the Champions League on Tuesday.
"Mistakes happen in football, you have to overcome those things," said Lingard, who scored nine Premier League goals for West Ham last season after joining on loan.
"I got a brilliant reception. I had a good time here but I have to move on with Man United and do my best," he added.
Both sides showed signs of tiredness after their European exploits, with West Ham winning 2-0 on Thursday in their opening Europa League game away to Dinamo Zagreb.
David Moyes's side took the lead when Algerian midfielder Benrahma tried his luck from the edge of the area and his shot flew into the net off the back of Raphael Varane.
But the visitors responded strongly and levelled when Ronaldo struck a fourth goal in three games since returning to Manchester United, netting twice against Newcastle United and once in the 2-1 defeat at Young Boys.
The Portuguese had another chance in the second half before Lingard's strike when he was again played in by Portugal team mate Fernandes but Fabianksi thwarted the attempt with his legs.
- Former England striker Greaves dies
- At Barcelona, a feeling worse than sorrow - pity
- NZ players reach Dubai after Pakistan tour derails
- Pele continues recovery, undergoes physiotherapy
- Man City held to draw by Southampton
- Bayern put seven past Bochum to go top
- Mbappe to be in PSG squad for Lyon clash
- Non-playing personnel must be vaccinated for playoffs
- Former England striker Greaves dies aged 81
- At Barcelona, a feeling worse than sorrow - pity
- NZ players reach Dubai after 'specific, credible threat' derailed Pakistan tour
- Pele continues recovery, undergoes physiotherapy in hospital
- Explosive Bayern put seven past Bochum to go top
- Man City held to frustrating draw by Southampton despite VAR reprieve
Most Read
- Bangladesh allows universities to reopen after Sept 27
- Court orders ex-DIG Partha Gopal Banik to jail after surrender
- Evaly supplier sues MD Rassel, wife Shamima over dues
- The scientist and the AI-assisted, remote-control killing machine
- How hope, fear and misinformation led thousands of Haitians to the US border
- England takes Bangladesh off COVID red list for travel
- They shunned COVID-19 vaccines but embraced antibody treatment
- Man dies after car plunges into Turag River in Dhaka
- Bangladesh logs 43 virus deaths, 1,383 new cases in a day
- Taiwan threatens to take China to WTO in new spat over fruit