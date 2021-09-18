Brazil's Pele re-enters ICU at hospital, ESPN Brasil reports
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Sep 2021 01:08 AM BdST Updated: 18 Sep 2021 01:08 AM BdST
Brazil football legend Pele has re-entered an intensive care unit at Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein Hospital, ESPN Brasil reported on Friday, in an apparent deterioration of his health after he left the unit earlier this week.
The hospital said it had no new information.
ESPN Brasil said Pele, an 80-year-old, three-time World Cup winner, was re-admitted to the ICU due to acid reflux. He had a colon tumour removed this month and was transferred out of the ICU on Tuesday.
After leaving the ICU, he said in a message to fans on Instagram that he was ready for "90 minutes, plus extra time."
Pele has suffered from hip problems for years and cannot walk unaided. His public appearances were already being cut before the COVID-19 pandemic and since then he has made few unnecessary forays outside his house near Santos.
