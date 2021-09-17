Bangladesh coach Jamie Day on forced leave after disappointment in tournaments

Óscar Bruzón, a former Spanish footballer currently working as the coach of Bashundhara Kings in the Bangladesh Premier League, will step into Day’s shoes in this period, the federation announced on Friday.

“We are not happy about our performance in tournaments in Nepal and Kirgizstan,” said Kazi Nabil Ahmed, chairman of BFF National Teams Committee.

Day will get his salary and allowances during the leave following the contract, which expires in August 2022. The former English footballer took charge in June 2018.

The 13th edition of the South Asian Football Federation or SAFF Championship is scheduled to start on Oct 1 in the Maldives.