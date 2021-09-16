Late Rodrygo strike earns Real Madrid win at Inter
>> Reuters
Published: 16 Sep 2021 03:10 AM BdST Updated: 16 Sep 2021 03:10 AM BdST
Real Madrid substitute Rodrygo struck an 89th-minute winner to earn his side a 1-0 Champions League group-stage victory away to Inter Milan on Wednesday, punishing the Italian side for missing a string of big chances earlier in the match.
The Brazilian met a pass from fellow replacement Eduardo Camavinga and volleyed home in the dying minutes as Carlo Ancelotti’s side triumphed against their major rivals for top spot in Group D.
It was a painful conclusion to a game that Inter had dominated for large stretches but the hosts could not find a way past on-form goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who produced several crucial saves.
Real are second behind Moldovans Sheriff Tiraspol, who stunned Shakhtar Donetsk with a 2-0 win on their tournament debut and travel to Madrid next, while Shakhtar and Inter will look to get their first points on the board when they meet in Ukraine.
