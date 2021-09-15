Lewandowski, Mueller propel dominant Bayern to easy win at Barca
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Sep 2021 03:17 AM BdST Updated: 15 Sep 2021 03:17 AM BdST
Two goals from Robert Lewandowski and one from Thomas Mueller propelled Bayern Munich to a 3-0 win at Barcelona in their opening Champions League game on Tuesday in another brutal demonstration of the gulf in class between the two sides.
Mueller gave Bayern the lead in the 34th minute with a strike from outside the area which deflected off Barca defender Eric Garcia to confound keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.
Lewandowski struck the German champions' second in the 54th, tapping into the net from close range on the rebound after Jamal Musiala had hit the post as Bayern made a rampant start following the interval, hemming their hosts into their own half.
The Polish striker twisted the knife further into Barca by scoring again in the 85th, collecting the ball in the area after another shot had come off the post and tormenting the defence before calmly beating Ter Stegen.
