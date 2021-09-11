Ronaldo scores on second Man United debut
>> Reuters
Published: 11 Sep 2021 09:35 PM BdST Updated: 11 Sep 2021 09:35 PM BdST
Cristiano Ronaldo scored on his second debut for Manchester United, finding the target on the stroke of halftime in the Premier League match against Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Saturday.
Ronaldo pounced after Newcastle keeper Freddie Woodman spilled out a low drive from Mason Greenwood and the Portugal international slotted in from close range.
The 36-year-old Portuguese forward spent six seasons at United between 2003-09, winning eight major trophies, and rejoined them from Juventus last month on a two-year contract.
Ronaldo scored 118 goals for the English club before moving to Real Madrid where he won four Champions League titles.
More stories
- Olympics power broker convicted in forgery case
- Don't isolate us': Afghan cricket board pleads
- Ronaldo could play until he's 40: Rooney
- Brazil beat Peru 2-0 in WC qualifier
- Messi hits hat-trick, breaks Pele's record
- UEFA chief threatens World Cup boycott
- Man U homecoming is no vacation: Ronaldo
- Ronaldo set for homecoming party
Recent Stories
- Edouard scores debut double as Palace outclass 10-man Spurs
- Ronaldo scores on second Man United debut
- Olympics power broker convicted in forgery case
- Don't isolate us, Afghan cricket board pleads after Australia warning
- Ronaldo could play until he's 40, says Rooney
- Brazil score twice in first half to beat Peru 2-0
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangladesh to shut 'illegal, fake' mobile phones from Oct
- Messi hat-trick breaks Pele's record for most goals by a South American
- Bangladesh eyes August deadline for deep-sea mooring project
- RAB arrests Ehsan Group chairman for embezzling Tk 170bn
- Pran Gopal gets AL ticket for Cumilla by-poll
- Islamic leaders sleep on human milk bank decision for two years
- UAE lifts ban on entry from certain countries for vaccinated residents
- In US drone strike, evidence suggests no ISIS bomb
- Brother of Afghan opposition figure executed by Taliban, family says
- Bangladesh reports 1,327 new COVID cases, another 48 die