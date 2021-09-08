UK man sentenced over racist abuse of England football players
>> Reuters
Published: 08 Sep 2021 11:30 PM BdST Updated: 08 Sep 2021 11:30 PM BdST
A British man has been sentenced to pay compensation and observe a curfew at weekends after pleading guilty to posting racist abuse about England players on the night of the Euro finals in July.
England's Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, who are Black, were bombarded with online abuse after they missed spot-kicks in a penalty shootout with Italy which settled the July 11 final after the game at Wembley finished as a draw.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said Scott McCluskey, 43, from Runcorn in northwest England, had posted racist and insulting comments about the three players on his Facebook account.
McCluskey said he had been smoking cannabis and deleted the comments after other Facebook users objected to them. The racism and fan violence at the final at Wembley badly marred an otherwise successful tournament for the young national team.
McCluskey was sentenced to 14 weeks imprisonment, suspended for 18 months to oversee his behaviour. He must do 30 days of rehabilitation and be subject to an electronically-monitored curfew for much of the weekend, for 40 weeks.
He must also pay the victims 100 pounds ($138) in compensation, costs and a victim surcharge.
"Hate crimes such as these have a massive impact on players and their mental health," said Elizabeth Jenkins, CPS national lead on football.
"The CPS takes this kind of offending very seriously and this case shows that where offensive content is reported to the police we can successfully bring offenders to justice."
- UK man sentenced over racist abuse of players
- Man City have the most expensive squad in Europe: study
- Asian Youth Games in China postponed to 2022
- Fernandez rides wave of support to US Open semis
- FIFA opens probe into abandoned Brazil-Argentina match
- Barca president Laporta insists Super League still alive
- India trump England in Oval humdinger
- Women's game treated like 'second-class citizens': Hayes
- Manchester City have the most expensive squad in Europe with United second, says study
- Asian Youth Games in China postponed to 2022 due to COVID
- Crowd pleaser Fernandez rides wave of support to US Open semis
- FIFA opens investigation into abandoned Brazil-Argentina match
- Barca president Laporta insists Super League still alive
- Inspired India trump insipid England in Oval humdinger
Most Read
- How equipped is Bangladesh to ramp up exports to China?
- Yousup Faruqu appointed to lead Microsoft Bangladesh
- Haibatullah Akhundzada: Shadowy Taliban supreme leader whose son was suicide bomber
- Two motorcycle riders die in Dhaka road crash
- Taliban's new Afghan government receives muted reception from China, Japan
- In surprise move, Britney Spears' father asks for conservatorship to end
- Nasir, Omi, Shahidul charged with trying to rape, murder Pori Moni at Dhaka Boat Club
- Bangladesh to introduce PCR tests at three international airports to ease pandemic travel
- Mustafizur, Nasum, Mahmudullah set up maiden T20 series-clinching win over New Zealand
- Bangladesh logs 52 virus deaths in a day, lowest in 12 weeks