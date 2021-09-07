Women's game treated like 'second-class citizens' without VAR: Chelsea's Hayes
>> Reuters
Published: 07 Sep 2021 10:30 AM BdST Updated: 07 Sep 2021 10:30 AM BdST
Women's Super League players are being treated like "second-class citizens" due to the absence of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system and goal line technology, Chelsea manager Emma Hayes said.
Champions Chelsea lost 3-2 to Arsenal on Saturday at the Emirates Stadium as the new season of the women's league -- which now has a major new broadcast deal -- got underway.
Hayes said there were plenty of positives for the league, especially with over 8,000 fans in attendance, but was less pleased about the lack of technology to help officials after Arsenal striker Bethany Mead looked offside before she scored the winner.
"The negative is that by putting our product in such a brilliant place, everyone is asking why we don't have goal line technology or why we don't have VAR," Hayes told reporters.
"I heard that there was a conversation around it not being a priority because it's really expensive, but I think we're selling our game short.
"We have all got used to VAR and goal line technology, so I feel that not having it in the women's game is like being second-class citizens."
VAR, which was used at the 2019 women's World Cup, made its debut in the Premier League in the 2019-20 season. Goal line technology has been in place in the men's top flight since the 2013-14 season.
- Women's game treated like 'second-class citizens': Hayes
- Pele recovering in hospital
- South Asian nations back FIFA’s biennial WC push
- France defender dies after 40 years in coma
- FIFA chief labels Brazil postponement ‘crazy’
- Brazil-Argentina qualifier suspended
- Argentine players to play despite isolation order
- Balotelli decline has disappointed us all: Mancini
- Inspired India trump insipid England in Oval humdinger
- Women's game treated like 'second-class citizens' without VAR: Chelsea's Hayes
- Pele recovering in hospital following removal of tumour
- Former France defender dies almost 40 years falling into a coma
- Four South Asian nations back FIFA's biennial World Cup push
- FIFA chief labels Brazil postponement ‘crazy’, Spurs set to fine players
Most Read
- Yousup Faruqu appointed to lead Microsoft Bangladesh
- New case accuses Bashundhara MD, family of ‘rape and murder’
- Bangladesh to introduce PCR tests at three international airports to ease pandemic travel
- Murder convict hid in plain sight for 29 years. Now he faces life in prison
- Nasir, Omi, Shahidul charged with trying to rape, murder Pori Moni at Dhaka Boat Club
- A bus driver makes a daring attempt to save passengers from highway robbers. Then he dies
- Britain looking carefully at suicides among Afghan veterans
- Jamaat Secretary General Parwar, eight others arrested in Dhaka
- Bangladesh logs 65 virus deaths, 2,710 cases in a day
- A curtain divides male, female students as Afghan universities reopen