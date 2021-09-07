Former France defender dies almost 40 years falling into a coma
>> Reuters
Published: 07 Sep 2021 01:29 AM BdST Updated: 07 Sep 2021 01:29 AM BdST
Former France defender Jean-Pierre Adams has died at the age of 73, almost 40 years after falling into a coma following a medical error, his former clubs, Paris St Germain and Nimes, said on Monday.
In 1982, Adams was administered a near-fatal dose of anaesthetic ahead of a routine knee operation, which caused brain damage.
The Dakar-born Adams had won 22 caps for Les Bleus in the 1970s, forming with Marius Tresor what was known as 'the Black Guard'.
He played for Nimes from 1970-73 and for PSG from 1977-79 after joining from Nice.
Since the accident, Adams has been cared for by his wife, Bernadette.
More stories
- South Asian nations back FIFA’s biennial WC push
- France defender dies after 40 years in coma
- FIFA chief labels Brazil postponement ‘crazy’
- Brazil-Argentina qualifier suspended
- Argentine players to play despite isolation order
- Balotelli decline has disappointed us all: Mancini
- Racists should be kicked out of international football: Bale
- Naomi Osaka on tennis and childhood
Recent Stories
- Former France defender dies almost 40 years falling into a coma
- Four South Asian nations back FIFA's biennial World Cup push
- FIFA chief labels Brazil postponement ‘crazy’, Spurs set to fine players
- Brazil-Argentina qualifier halted after health officials intervene
- Balotelli decline has disappointed us all, says Italy coach Mancini
- Four Argentine players told to isolate, hours before Brazil game
Opinion
Most Read
- Yousup Faruqu appointed to lead Microsoft Bangladesh
- New case accuses Bashundhara MD, family of ‘rape and murder’
- Murder convict hid in plain sight for 29 years. Now he faces life in prison
- Bangladesh to introduce PCR tests at three international airports to ease pandemic travel
- A bus driver makes a daring attempt to save passengers from highway robbers. Then he dies
- Britain looking carefully at suicides among Afghan veterans
- Brazil v Argentina suspended after health officials intervene over isolation order
- Jamaat Secretary General Parwar, eight others arrested in Dhaka
- Study in Bangladesh shows surgical masks limit coronavirus spread
- Bangladesh logs 65 virus deaths, 2,710 cases in a day