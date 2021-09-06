Four South Asian nations back FIFA's biennial World Cup push

In May, FIFA's congress voted to carry out a feasibility study on holding the World Cup and the women's World Cup every two years, though proposals to change the established four-year cycle is set to face resistance from European governing body UEFA and the continent's top clubs.

Bangladesh, Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka said in a joint statement that they were among the 166 national federations who voted in favour at the congress.

"Four-year gaps between FIFA World Cup is too great – and the window of opportunity too small – to preclude whole generations of talent," the federations said.

"Less than a quarter of current AFC member associations have been represented in almost a century of FIFA World Cup finals in a situation where these tournaments are the real drivers of development."

The Asian Football Confederation is guaranteed four automatic spots and an intercontinental play-off slot in the men's 2020 World Cup alongside tournament hosts Qatar.