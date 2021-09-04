Clear rules needed on player release, says Argentina coach Scaloni
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Sep 2021 11:42 PM BdST Updated: 04 Sep 2021 11:42 PM BdST
Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni on Saturday called for “clear and inflexible” rules on the release of players for international duty, a day before his side take on a depleted Brazil in a key World Cup qualifier.
Brazil are without nine key men for the match in Sao Paulo, and other South American sides have also lost players due to a decision by some European clubs not to let their players travel to the continent in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
They would have to quarantine on their return and the clubs do not want to lose their players for league games.
Their decision has caused widespread anger in South America, and Scaloni felt it compromised the integrity of the World Cup.
“We don’t have any idea of what it is going to be like for the next games and that can’t be,” he told reporters.
“Beyond who it affects - Brazil, Paraguay, Chile, Argentina, Colombia - it can’t go on like this. These games are being played because it was very tight and the decision was last minute but they need to take a decision for the next time.
"You can’t compete like this.
“If it continues like this then of course the competition is not equal, that’s very clear. And now that we have time before the next dates there has to be a clear and inflexible position.”
MESSI FITNESS
Argentina have four players from Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur in their squad for Sunday’s match after the clubs ceded to their wishes but there is confusion about their availability for the country's next game against Bolivia on Thursday.
Villa said goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and winger Emiliano Buendia would return before the Bolivia match but the Argentine FA denied that there was any agreement to release them early.
Argentina are, however, likely to have Lionel Messi fit for the Brazil match after he took a knock against Venezuela in their 3-1 win on Thursday.
“Leo is good,” Scaloni said. “We’ll train this afternoon. We’ll know 100% for sure this afternoon.”
Argentina beat Brazil in the final of the Copa America on July 10 in Rio de Janeiro and their win in Caracas extended their unbeaten run to 21 games.
But the home side have won all seven of their qualifiers so far and lead the 10-team South American qualifying group by six points from their opponents.
The top four teams qualify automatically for Qatar in 2022 but Scaloni said catching Brazil was not a priority.
“Our task is to get the maximum number of points and qualify for the finals,” he said. “I don’t think it's relevant what position we reach in the qualifying table but that we get there.”
- Osaka loses to unseeded Fernandez at US Open
- England players 'racially abused' in Hungary
- Argentina cruise to win over Venezuela
- Ribeiro hands Brazil a 1-0 win over Chile
- Ronaldo gets Man Utd number seven jersey again
- Ronaldo claims world record with late show
- Messi fit to play for Argentina
- Atletico re-sign Griezmann
- Naomi Osaka is out at US Open after losing to Leylah Fernandez
- England players targeted with racial abuse: reports
- Argentina enjoy comfortable win over Venezuela in World Cup qualifier
- Ribeiro's second-half goal gives Brazil 1-0 win over Chile
- Ronaldo gets Man United number seven jersey again
- Ronaldo claims world record with late late show
Most Read
- Bangladesh to reopen all schools on Sept 12
- Mitsubishi Motors is set to build plant in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh plans to administer Pfizer, Moderna COVID shots to school children
- At least 17 killed in celebratory gunfire in Kabul
- Taliban sources say last Afghan holdout region falls; resistance denies claim
- Bangladesh logs 61 new virus deaths, 1,743 cases -- lowest daily tallies since mid-June
- Bangladesh survive Latham scare to win thriller, lead series 2-0
- Parliament weighs Bill on Special Security Force protection for Bangabandhu’s family
- Chattogram lawyers, administration spar over planned Bar buildings on hill
- Google locks Afghan government accounts as Taliban seek emails