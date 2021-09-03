Ronaldo gets Man United number seven jersey again
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Sep 2021 02:11 AM BdST Updated: 03 Sep 2021 02:11 AM BdST
Cristiano Ronaldo will wear Manchester United's famous number seven jersey once again following his return to Old Trafford, the Premier League club said on Thursday.
The 36-year-old Portuguese forward spent six seasons at United between 2003-09, winning eight major trophies, and rejoined them this week from Juventus on a two-year deal.
Ronaldo donned the number seven shirt during his first stint at the club, following in the footsteps of great United players including George Best, Bryan Robson, Eric Cantona and David Beckham.
United striker Edinson Cavani, who wore number seven last season and in the 1-0 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, will switch to 21 - the number he wears on international duty for Uruguay.
"I wasn't sure if it would be possible to have the number seven shirt again, so I would like to say a huge thank you to Edi for this incredible gesture," Ronaldo said on United's Twitter feed.
Ronaldo could make his second debut for the club when they host Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sept 11 following the international break.
