Ribeiro's second-half goal gives Brazil 1-0 win over Chile
Published: 03 Sep 2021 10:40 AM BdST Updated: 03 Sep 2021 10:41 AM BdST
Everton Ribeiro came off the bench to score the goal that gave Brazil a barely deserved 1-0 win over Chile on Thursday that maintained their 100% record in 2022 World Cup qualifying.
Chile matched Brazil for most of a bad-tempered match but Ribeiro fired home after 64 minutes to give the visitors all three points.
Brazil have won all seven of their qualifiers so far and the five-times world champions are six points clear of Argentina in the 10-team South American group.
The top four qualify automatically for Qatar and the fifth-placed side goes into an inter-regional playoff.
