Argentina enjoy comfortable win over Venezuela in World Cup qualifier
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Sep 2021 11:14 AM BdST Updated: 03 Sep 2021 11:14 AM BdST
Argentina extended their unbeaten run to 21 games on Thursday with a comfortable 3-1 win over Venezuela in their World Cup qualifier in Caracas.
Venezuela had beaten Argentina only once in 14 previous World Cup qualifiers and their hopes of doing it again on Thursday were snuffed out when Luis Adrian Martinez was shown a straight red card for a foul on Lionel Messi after half an hour.
Argentina then took complete control and got the opener just seconds before half time when Lautaro Martinez took a neat pass from Giovani Lo Celso and slipped the ball under the advancing keeper.
With a man advantage the visitors had most of the ball in the second half and added two more goals in the 71st and 74th minutes through substitutes Joaquin Correa and Angel Correa.
Yeferson Soteldo scored a consolation penalty for Venezuela in stoppage time.
“I think we had a great first half, even before they were left with a man less,” said striker Lautaro Martinez. “After the goal we had more space to work in and we are taking all three points home.”
Messi started his first match since the final of the Copa America on July 10 and his flicks and jinks frequently ended with him being fouled as Venezuela struggled to contain him.
Messi, who has played just 24 minutes this season with his new club Paris St Germain, was on the field for the whole game and only some fine saves by Wuilker Farinez kept his name off the scoresheet.
Argentina are second in the 10-team South American qualifying group for next year's World Cup behind Brazil, who are facing Chile on Thursday.
The top four teams qualify automatically for Qatar and the fifth-placed side goes into an inter-regional playoff.
Venezuela is the only one of the South American countries never to qualify for the World Cup and their chances of breaking that duck appear slim as the defeat left them with just four points from seven matches.
In earlier games, Bolivia drew 1-1 at home to Colombia and Ecuador scored two late goals to beat Paraguay.
- Ribeiro hands Brazil a 1-0 win over Chile
- Ronaldo gets Man Utd number seven jersey again
- Ronaldo claims world record with late show
- Messi fit to play for Argentina
- Atletico re-sign Griezmann
- Ronaldo dedicates Man United return to Ferguson
- Afghan Special Olympics officials fret for disabled under Taliban
- Ronaldo completes switch, Mbappe stays with PSG
- England players targeted with racial abuse: reports
- Argentina enjoy comfortable win over Venezuela in World Cup qualifier
- Ribeiro's second-half goal gives Brazil 1-0 win over Chile
- Ronaldo gets Man United number seven jersey again
- Ronaldo claims world record with late late show
- Messi fit to play for Argentina despite lack of game time
Most Read
- Emirates restricts travel to Dubai from Bangladesh over rapid PCR tests
- Pori Moni’s message comes with heart symbols and spiteful word. Social media goes wild
- HC summons investigator in Pori Moni case
- Bleeding Padma Bank seeks ‘merger’ with state lender, regulators review plea
- Dhaka sees pre-trial run of Bangladesh’s first metro rail
- Mitsubishi Motors is set to build plant in Bangladesh
- She’s the investor guru for online creators
- BRICS development bank admits Bangladesh as new member
- Government retires senior CID official Omar Faruque in ‘public interest’
- Pori Moni released from jail after nearly a month