Sevilla ask for Barca game to be postponed
>> Reuters
Published: 31 Aug 2021 01:22 AM BdST Updated: 31 Aug 2021 01:22 AM BdST
Sevilla and LaLiga have requested that the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) postpones the club's game against Barcelona scheduled for Sept 11, Sevilla said on Monday.
They made the decision after the Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected LaLiga's move to stop the South American CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying window being extended.
The two-day extension was granted by FIFA in order to help national teams get in fixtures that were postponed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The international fixture window in South America will now end on Sept 10 and many teams have players scheduled to take part in domestic games 24 hours later, including the Sevilla versus Barca clash.
"The RFEF's Competition Committee will meet this week to assess the request. This comes as a result of the Court of Arbitration for Sport's denial to modify the South-American FIFA calendar," Sevilla said in a statement.
The same issue is set to arise in October, with the CONMEBOL window extended again to accommodate extra fixtures.
- Italy can get better before WC: Mancini
- Man City defender Dias extends contract to 2027
- Sevilla ask for Barca game to be postponed
- Ronaldo completes medical ahead of United move: report
- Play Ronaldo as a striker: Rooney
- Formula One under fire after Spa 'race' farce
- Osaka vows to celebrate her own accomplishments
- Messi makes Ligue 1 debut as Mbappe shines for PSG
Most Read
- Let’s make Bangladesh a global hub of connectivity, says Hasina
- Dhaka sees pre-trial run of Bangladesh’s first metro rail
- ‘Show source of income’: Bangladesh making guidelines on setting up worship, funeral places
- Biman pilot, whose illness forced emergency landing in India, dies in hospital
- Zia's grave will be removed from parliament premises: minister
- Biman pilot, whose illness forced emergency landing, is on life support
- ‘Grace under pressure': How AUW students were evacuated from Afghanistan
- Rockets target US troops as Afghanistan withdrawal enters final stage
- Singer Noble says he was 'assaulted' in a Bandarban hotel. But what really happened?
- Bangladesh’s coronavirus caseload approaches 1.5m; another 94 die in a day