Real Madrid sign France midfielder Camavinga
>>Reuters
Published: 31 Aug 2021 11:48 PM BdST Updated: 31 Aug 2021 11:53 PM BdST
Real Madrid have brought in midfielder Eduardo Camavinga on a six-year contract from French side Stade Rennes, the club annunced on Tuesday.
Local media reported that the fee for the 18-year-old France international was in the region of 30 million euros ($35.41 million).
"Real Madrid C F and Stade Rennais F C have reached an agreement over the transfer of Eduardo Camavinga, who joins the club on a six-year deal, until 30 June 2027," the LaLiga club said in a statement.
More stories
- Man Utd complete re-signing of Ronaldo
- Transfer spending nearly tripled in 10 years: FIFA
- Italy can get better before WC: Mancini
- Cavani's Uruguay call-up cancelled
- Man City defender Dias extends contract to 2027
- Sevilla ask for Barca game to be postponed
- Ronaldo completes medical ahead of United move: report
- Play Ronaldo as a striker: Rooney
Recent Stories
- Barca register Aguero after Busquets and Alba agree to pay cuts
- Atletico sign Brazilian striker Cunha
- Real Madrid sign France midfielder Camavinga
- Manchester United re-sign Ronaldo from Juventus
- Spending on international transfer fees nearly tripled in 10 years: FIFA
- Cavani's Uruguay call-up cancelled due to quarantine rules
Opinion
Most Read
- Let’s make Bangladesh a global hub of connectivity, says Hasina
- Dhaka sees pre-trial run of Bangladesh’s first metro rail
- Actress Pori Moni gets bail after weeks in police custody, jail in drugs case
- Court sentences six to death for murders of LGBT activist Xulhaz, friend Tonoy
- Bangladeshi scientist Firdausi Qadri receives Ramon Magsaysay Award for contributions to vaccines
- Zia's grave will be removed from parliament premises: minister
- Bangladesh COVID caseload crosses 1.5 million, 86 deaths in a day
- Xulhaz murder convicts defiant and unrepentant in court
- 'No example' of Ziaur Rahman firing a shot at Pakistani forces: Hasina
- An unceremonious end, and a shrouded beginning