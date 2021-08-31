Home > Sport

Real Madrid sign France midfielder Camavinga

>>Reuters

Published: 31 Aug 2021 11:48 PM BdST Updated: 31 Aug 2021 11:53 PM BdST

Real Madrid have brought in midfielder Eduardo Camavinga on a six-year contract from French side Stade Rennes, the club annunced on Tuesday.

Local media reported that the fee for the 18-year-old France international was in the region of 30 million euros ($35.41 million).

"Real Madrid C F and Stade Rennais F C have reached an agreement over the transfer of Eduardo Camavinga, who joins the club on a six-year deal, until 30 June 2027," the LaLiga club said in a statement.

