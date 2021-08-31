Cavani's Uruguay call-up cancelled due to quarantine rules
>> Reuters
Published: 31 Aug 2021 01:48 AM BdST Updated: 31 Aug 2021 01:48 AM BdST
Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani's Uruguay call-up for next month's World Cup qualifiers has been cancelled due to quarantine rules, Uruguay's football association (AUF) said on Monday.
Premier League clubs last week unanimously decided not to release players for international duty that required travel to countries on the UK's COVID-19 red list.
People travelling to red-list countries are required to quarantine for 10 days after returning, and Cavani would have missed the league game against Newcastle United on Sept 11 and the Champions League clash against Young Boys three days later.
AUF said the 34-year-old Cavani will not be involved against Peru, Bolivia and Ecuador due to "the situation for players coming from England".
Cavani made his first appearance of the season against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, coming off the bench in United's 1-0 win.
