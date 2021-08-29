Ten-man Chelsea held on for point at Liverpool
>> Reuters
Published: 29 Aug 2021 01:19 AM BdST Updated: 29 Aug 2021 01:23 AM BdST
Ten-man Chelsea held on for a 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday after defender Reece James was sent off just before halftime. Chelsea had taken the lead against the run of play when Kai Havertz met a James corner at the near post and his glancing header looped into the far corner past the helpless Alisson Becker.
But on the stroke of halftime, Liverpool drew level in controversial circumstances when, after a review of the pitchside monitor, referee Anthony Taylor ruled that James had handled on the line as he kept out a Sadio Mane effort and awarded a penalty and sent off the Chelsea fullback.
The images showed the ball had struck James' thigh before bouncing up against his arm and while Chelsea felt hard done by, Mohamed Salah kept calm amid the protests to drive home the spot kick.
With his side down to 10 men, Thomas Tuchel made two changes at the break with Havertz and the injured N'Golo Kante making way for defender Thiago Silva and midfielder Mateo Kovacic.
The restructure worked well with Chelsea holding firm against a wave of Liverpool attacks to secure a point which maintained the unbeaten start to the season for both teams.
- Ten-man Chelsea held on for point at Liverpool
- 'He is a good manager', Guardiola defends under-pressure Arteta
- Man City thrash 10-man Arsenal
- Messi trains with PSG
- Back to the future as Ronaldo returns to Man Utd
- Messi, Mbappé and running out the clock
- Man United agree deal to re-sign Ronaldo
- Ronaldo knows we're here: Man U boss
- 'He is a good manager', Guardiola defends under-pressure Arteta
- Ten-man Chelsea held on for point at Liverpool
- Manchester City make light work of thrashing hapless 10-man Arsenal
- Lionel Messi trains with Paris St Germain team
- Back to the future as Ronaldo returns to Manchester United
- Messi, Mbappé and running out the clock
Most Read
- Dhaka sees pre-trial run of Bangladesh’s first metro rail
- Troubled online marketplace Evaly ‘forcing’ workers out
- ADB approves $1.78 billion in loans to improve transport, trade in Bangladesh
- Messi, Mbappé and running out the clock
- Biman plane arrives in Dhaka after emergency landing in Nagpur for pilot’s illness
- US launches drone strike on Islamic State after Afghan airport blast
- Bangladesh logs 80 virus deaths in a day, the lowest in 9 weeks
- Heavily fortified CIA base in Kabul has been destroyed
- 29% of businesses paid bribes for pandemic support: survey
- ‘1, 2, 3 … exhale together’: Broadway families, reunited at last