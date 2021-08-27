Jorginho and Putellas win UEFA Player of the Year awards
>> Reuters
Published: 27 Aug 2021 01:17 AM BdST Updated: 27 Aug 2021 01:17 AM BdST
Chelsea and Italy midfielder Jorginho was named European football body UEFA's men's Player of the Year for 2020-21 on Thursday while Barcelona's Alexia Putellas won the women's award.
Brazilian-born Jorginho, 29, won the Champions League and European championship with club and country this year.
Chelsea's Thomas Tuechel was voted men's coach of the year and Barcelona's Lluis Cortes took the trophy for women's coach.
The awards were announced at the Champions League draw in Istanbul.
Jorginho was already cast as the favourite on an all-midfield short list of three, with Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne and Chelsea team mate N'Golo Kante the other contenders.
Spain midfielder and Barcelona captain Putellas, who beat club team mates Jenni Hermoso and Lieke Martens to the trophy, won the women's Champions League in May.
