Real Madrid make 160 million euro bid for Mbappe: L'Equipe
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Aug 2021 03:24 AM BdST Updated: 25 Aug 2021 03:25 AM BdST
Real Madrid have made a 160 million euro ($188.11 million) bid for Paris St Germain's France forward Kylian Mbappe, French newspaper L'Equipe reported on Tuesday.
There was no immediate comment from either club.
L'Equipe said PSG's position remained unchanged, with the Ligue 1 club determined to keep 22-year-old Mbappe until at least the end of his contract in June next year.
Britain's Sky Sports said the offer was made on Sunday.
The sale of World Cup-winner Mbappe would allow PSG to recoup some of the costs of Lionel Messi's salary package after they signed the Argentina forward and six times Ballon d'Or winner from Barcelona earlier this month.
More stories
- Pele brings sporting stars together for charity
- Paralympics to open with empty stands
- ICC prefers T20 for Olympics
- Female Afghan basketball star fears for the country
- Real Madrid draw 3-3 at Levante
- Lukaku sets Chelsea on way to win at Arsenal
- Juve held at Udinese
- Gnabry double helps Bayern beat Cologne 3-2
Recent Stories
- Real Madrid make 160 million euro bid for Mbappe: L'Equipe
- Pele brings sporting stars together for charity auction
- Paralympics to open with empty stands but a bigger stage
- ICC prefers T20 for Olympics but open to other formats: Marathe
- In Spain, Afghan basketball star fears for the country she has left
- Real Madrid draw 3-3 at Levante in epic encounter
Opinion
Most Read
- Dhaka ranked 54th among 60 in Safe Cities Index 2021
- Taliban reject extended deadline as US races to finish evacuation
- CIA director visited Kabul for secret talks with Taliban
- Bangladesh aims to reopen educational institutions ‘soon’ if COVID cases drop
- Bangladesh logs 114 virus deaths in a day, the lowest in nearly two months
- Oman to lift travel ban on fully vaccinated passengers from Bangladesh, India on Sept 1
- Reuters photographer was killed after being left behind in retreat, Afghan general says
- Biden expected to decide within 24 hours on Afghan evacuation deadline
- $51 billion in foreign aid still stuck in the pipeline
- Rise in industrial unit registration brightens investment growth chances