Kane says he will stay at Tottenham Hotspur
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Aug 2021 08:24 PM BdST Updated: 25 Aug 2021 08:24 PM BdST
Tottenham striker Harry Kane said on Wednesday that he will stay at the club and be "100 percent focused on helping the team achieve success", ending weeks of speculation about a potential move to champions Manchester City.
"It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I've had in the last few weeks," the England captain wrote on Twitter.
"I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100 percent focused on helping the team achieve success."
The 28-year-old was a major target for Manchester City, with City manager Pep Guardiola earlier this month saying that it was up to Tottenham to make the transfer happen.
Kane, who signed a six-year contract at Tottenham in 2018, was keen on a new challenge but an initial bid from City -- reportedly worth 100 million pounds ($137.10 million) -- was not enough for Tottenham to let him go.
The striker returned late to pre-season training following Euro 2020 and missed Tottenham's opening two games of the season against City, in the Premier League, and Pacos de Ferreira, in the Europa Conference League play-offs.
He returned to action against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, coming off the bench to a loud reception by travelling Tottenham fans.
Manager Nuno Espirito Santo praised Kane's performance on Sunday, calling him "one of the best players in the world".
Tottenham, who have won both their league games so far, host Watford next Sunday.
======================
Keywords:
===================
Photo with social media strip:
========================
Sports TM
========================
harry-kane-250821-01
=======================
Football - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - August 22, 2021 Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane applauds fans after the match. REUTERS
- Kane says he will stay at Tottenham Hotspur
- FIFA to share $200m payout from corruption scandal
- Real Madrid make €160m bid for Mbappe: report
- Pele brings sporting stars together for charity
- Paralympics to open with empty stands
- ICC prefers T20 for Olympics
- Female Afghan basketball star fears for the country
- Real Madrid draw 3-3 at Levante
- FIFA, deemed a victim of its own scandal, will share $200 million payout
- Real Madrid make 160 million euro bid for Mbappe: L'Equipe
- Pele brings sporting stars together for charity auction
- Paralympics to open with empty stands but a bigger stage
- ICC prefers T20 for Olympics but open to other formats: Marathe
- In Spain, Afghan basketball star fears for the country she has left
Most Read
- Dhaka ranked 54th among 60 in Safe Cities Index 2021
- A grim new trend: Why are more women now dying from COVID in Bangladesh?
- Bangladesh aims to reopen educational institutions ‘soon’ if COVID cases drop
- As Taliban government looms, should Bangladesh seek diplomacy with Afghanistan?
- What’s the next dream of Digital Bangladesh? Cashless society, says Sajeeb Wazed Joy
- New Zealand team quarantine in Dhaka, Allen tests positive
- Reuters photographer was killed after being left behind in retreat, Afghan general says
- ‘Dangerous’ games: Bangladesh regulator orders removal of PUBG, Free Fire
- US intelligence agencies delivered report to Biden on virus’s origins
- Pope sends personal funds for Haiti, Bangladesh, Vietnam aid