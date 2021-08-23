Gnabry double helps Bayern to beat Cologne 3-2 for first win of season
>> Reuters
Published: 23 Aug 2021 01:07 AM BdST Updated: 23 Aug 2021 01:07 AM BdST
Defending champions Bayern Munich secured their first win of the Bundesliga campaign with a 3-2 victory over battling Cologne on Sunday thanks to Serge Gnabry's double and a Robert Lewandowski strike.
Gnabry thundered the ball past Cologne goalkeeper Timo Horn in the 71st minute of the contest at the Allianz Arena to settle his team's nerves, after the visitors had struck through Anthony Modeste and Mark Uth to make it 2-2.
The contest began on a sombre note after Bayern paid tribute to club hero Gerd Mueller who died at the age of 75 last week, and it was Lewandowski who sparked it to life five minutes after the break by tapping in Jamal Musiala's pass.
Gnabry doubled their advantage with a side-footed goal from Thomas Mueller's low cross, but Modeste pulled one back almost immediately in the 60th minute before Uth finished in style to level the contest two minutes later.
Earlier, 10-man Union Berlin drew 2-2 with Hoffenheim, with Taiwo Awoniyi netting a second-half equaliser, after team mate Niko Giesselmann had scored the opener in the 10th minute.
Hoffenheim's Kevin Akpoguma had drawn his side level at 1-1 in the 14th minute before Jacob Bruun Larsen thought he had sealed all three points with a well-taken goal.
The game turned scrappy towards the end and Berlin defender Marvin Friedrich was sent off in added time when he brought down Sargis Adamyan just outside the box for his second yellow card.
- Substitute Ronaldo denied last-gasp winner by VAR as Juve held at Udinese
- Gnabry double helps Bayern to beat Cologne 3-2 for first win of season
- Returning hero Lukaku sets Chelsea on way to 2-0 win at Arsenal
- Sloppy United held to draw at impressive Southampton
- Bangladesh confident recovering Tamim will play T20 World Cup
- Depay thunderbolt earns Barca point at Athletic Bilbao
Most Read
- Airlines await CAAB approval for flights to India
- 'Why aren't you applying for bail?': Pori Moni confronts her lawyers in court
- Court orders Pori Moni back to jail in drugs case
- Bangladesh logs 139 virus deaths, 4,804 new cases in a day
- Banani fire brought under control after nearly four hours
- I never fear death, am ready to sacrifice my life for the people: Hasina
- Anti-Taliban leader Massoud wants to talk but ready to fight
- City corporation suspends trade licences of businesses at fire-ravaged Banani building
- Is an exoskeleton suit in your future?
- As Kabul turmoil mounts, Taliban's PR offensive falters