Depay thunderbolt earns Barca point at Athletic Bilbao
>> Reuters
Published: 22 Aug 2021 04:27 AM BdST Updated: 22 Aug 2021 04:27 AM BdST
Memphis Depay scored his first goal for Barcelona to salvage a 1-1 draw away to Athletic Bilbao on Saturday in LaLiga, while defender Eric Garcia was shown a straight red card in added time for a last-ditch foul.
Athletic defender Inigo Martinez had given the hosts a deserved lead in the 50th minute by heading home from a corner after his side had dominated the first half and seen a shot cleared off the line at the start of the second.
Barca struggled to cope with Athletic's intensity but cashed in when the Basques took their foot off the gas and seemed content to defend their lead rather than look for a second goal.
Frenkie de Jong hit the crossbar with a sumptuous chip and moments later Depay levelled in the 75th minute with a thunderous strike from a tight angle, his shot flying beyond the reach of helpless Athletic keeper Julen Agirrezabala.
The Netherlands forward then could have snatched all three points for Barca when he again got down the left hand side of Athletic's area, but this time he looked to place his shot and dragged it wide of the far post.
Barca defender Gerard Pique had limped off in the first half for Ronald Koeman's side, who were playing their second game of the season after thrashing Real Sociedad 4-2 at home last week, in their first league match since Lionel Messi left for Paris St Germain.
Garcia was shown a straight red card on his second outing for Barca when he hauled down Athletic forward Nico Williams on the edge of the area, but the hosts failed to capitalise from the resulting free kick.
- Depay earns Barca point at Bilbao
- Man City put five past hapless Norwich
- Liverpool cruise past Burnley
- Euro 2020 final was a ‘superspreader’ event
- Rafael Nadal to miss US Open, rest of 2021
- PSG beat Brest to go top
- Pulisic out of Arsenal game with COVID
- Afghan footballer falls to death from US plane
- Depay thunderbolt earns Barca point at Athletic Bilbao
- Grealish on target as Man City put five past hapless Norwich
- Liverpool cruise past Burnley to make it two wins from two
- Euro 2020 final at Wembley was a ‘superspreader’ event
- Rafael Nadal joins Roger Federer in missing US Open and rest of 2021
- Pulisic out of Arsenal game with COVID, Lukaku expected to feature
Most Read
- Banani fire brought under control after nearly four hours
- 'Why aren't you applying for bail?': Pori Moni confronts her lawyers in court
- Court orders Pori Moni back to jail in drugs case
- Residents panic as building tilts in Dhaka’s Sutrapur
- Bangladesh counts 3,991 new virus cases, lowest in a month
- 2002 attack on Hasina's motorcade: Police arrest fugitive convict in Dhaka
- Full FDA approval for Pfizer vaccine is imminent
- Cowering in the bathroom: Some Afghans dread the Taliban knock at the door
- Taliban vow to be accountable, probe reports of Afghanistan reprisals
- ‘We sneaked past the crowd’: Airline pilot recounts escape from Kabul