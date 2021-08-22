Bangladesh confident recovering Tamim will play T20 World Cup
>> Reuters
Published: 22 Aug 2021 12:17 PM BdST Updated: 22 Aug 2021 12:17 PM BdST
Bangladesh have expressed confidence that opener Tamim Iqbal will recover fully from a knee injury in time for this year's Twenty20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates in October and November.
Tamim hurt his knee during the April-May tour of Sri Lanka and returned midway through the team's subsequent Zimbabwe tour in July.
He will miss next month's Twenty20 series against New Zealand, but chief selector Minhajul Abedin said the 32-year-old would be fit for the World Cup where Bangladesh must finish among the top two in Group B to make the tournament's Super 12 stage.
"I don't see any doubt," Abedin told the Cricbuzz website. "He will play when he is fit and he will be with the team. We are keeping a close eye on his development."
Team doctor Debashish Chowdhury said Tamim, Bangladesh's one-day captain, was recovering well and would start light practice next week.
"This injury required rest and rehabilitation. We planned it accordingly and he is responding to it very well," he said.
"When he starts running and participates in the skill session, we can have a clearer picture of his recovery.
"But the way he is improving, we are confident that he will be available for the T20 World Cup," added Chowdhury.
Bangladesh will play Scotland in their first opening round match on Oct 17 in Muscat.
- Depay earns Barca point at Bilbao
- Man City put five past hapless Norwich
- Liverpool cruise past Burnley
- Euro 2020 final was a ‘superspreader’ event
- Rafael Nadal to miss US Open, rest of 2021
- PSG beat Brest to go top
- Pulisic out of Arsenal game with COVID
- Afghan footballer falls to death from US plane
- Depay thunderbolt earns Barca point at Athletic Bilbao
- Grealish on target as Man City put five past hapless Norwich
- Liverpool cruise past Burnley to make it two wins from two
- Euro 2020 final at Wembley was a ‘superspreader’ event
- Rafael Nadal joins Roger Federer in missing US Open and rest of 2021
- Pulisic out of Arsenal game with COVID, Lukaku expected to feature
Most Read
- Banani fire brought under control after nearly four hours
- 'Why aren't you applying for bail?': Pori Moni confronts her lawyers in court
- Court orders Pori Moni back to jail in drugs case
- Bangladesh counts 3,991 new virus cases, lowest in a month
- City corporation suspends trade licences of businesses at fire-ravaged Banani building
- 2002 attack on Hasina's motorcade: Police arrest fugitive convict in Dhaka
- Anti-Taliban forces say they've taken three districts in Afghanistan's north
- As Kabul turmoil mounts, Taliban's PR offensive falters
- Full FDA approval for Pfizer vaccine is imminent
- US urges Americans to keep clear of Kabul airport as crowd chaos grows