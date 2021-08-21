Mbappe strikes as PSG beat Brest to go top
Published: 21 Aug 2021 03:17 AM BdST Updated: 21 Aug 2021 03:17 AM BdST
France World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe netted with a superb header to help Paris St Germain to a 4-2 win at Brest on Friday which lifted them to the top of Ligue 1 with a maximum nine points from three games.
Ander Herrera fired PSG ahead with a 23rd-minute volley before Mbappe made it 2-0 in the 36th when he powered his effort past home goalkeeper Marco Bizot from 10 metres after latching on to a rebound from Giorginio Wijnaldum's shot.
The pace dropped after the break before midfielder Idrissa Gueye restored PSG's two-goal advantage in the 73rd minute with a rasping shot from 35 metres which beat Bizot inside the near post, although the keeper should have done better.
The visiting defence continued to look shaky and Mounie set up a tense finish when he reduced the arrears in the 85th minute as he drilled in his shot under Navas after another fine assist from Faivre.
PSG were forced to hang on in the closing stages before substitute Angel Di Maria sealed their win in stoppage time with a sublime lob from the edge of the penalty area as the visitors broke away after a Brest corner.
Messi was presented to PSG fans before last Saturday's 4-2 home win over Strasbourg but was not in the squad either for that fixture or the win at Brest, having taken a month off after steering Argentina to the Copa America title in July.
On Saturday, Monaco are at home to Lens while champions Lille, who have taken one point from their opening two games, visit St Etienne.
