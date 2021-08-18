Roma sign striker Abraham from Chelsea
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Aug 2021 12:59 AM BdST Updated: 18 Aug 2021 12:59 AM BdST
AS Roma have signed striker Tammy Abraham from Premier League team Chelsea on a five-year deal, the Italian Serie A club said on Tuesday.
Roma confirmed the 40 million euro ($47.08 million) deal for the 23-year-old, who joins Jose Mourinho's team in search of game time.
Abraham ended last season as Chelsea's joint-top scorer with 12 goals in all competitions, but found himself on the periphery of the first team at the London club since Thomas Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard as manager in January.
"Tammy will always be welcomed back at Stamford Bridge as one of our own. We have all enjoyed watching his progress through our Academy and into the first-team squad, and are grateful for his contribution to our successes at senior and youth level," Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said.
"His many goals in a Chelsea shirt and, of course, his part in our Champions League triumph last season will never be forgotten. I’m sure all Chelsea supporters will join me in wishing Tammy a long and successful career."
The England international joins Roma after Champions League holders Chelsea brought Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku back to England from Inter Milan, a transfer British media reported to be worth a club record 97.5 million pounds ($134.46 million).
Abraham's move to Roma follows the exit of veteran striker Edin Dzeko, who joined Serie A champions Inter on Saturday, with the new arrival taking the Bosnian's vacated number nine shirt.
"Roma is a club that deserves to be fighting for titles and trophies," Abraham said. "I’ve had the experience of winning major trophies and I want to be in those competitions again – so I want to help this team to achieve that and get to the level where Roma should be.
"It’s a massive honour to be the No. 9 at this club and I just can’t wait to get started and to help the team."
Roma begin their 2021-22 Serie A campaign on Aug. 22 with a home game against Fiorentina.
