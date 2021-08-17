Salma makes history by refereeing top-tier Bangladesh Premier League match

She watched over the match between Baridhara and Arambagh as an assistant referee at the Birshreshthha Mostafa Kamal Stadium in Dhaka’s Kamalapur on Monday.

Arambagh were relegated after losing 0-1, but Salma stole the show, running along the touchline, wearing a full-sleeve shirt and full pants, topping them with a head scarf.

“I was feeling a bit nervous at the beginning as it was the first time for me but it seemed to be easy as soon as the game kicked off. It was a different experience,” the 23-year-old said.

"In fact I've received support from family members and friends from the very beginning while coming to referee games. So it was not too difficult to cope up with the conditions.”

Salma started her professional career as a female referee after completing her course in 2012. She became a FIFA assistant referee in January this year.

A Netrakona native, Salma is the youngest among her three siblings. She is currently doing her undergraduate studies at the Eden College.

“Actually I didn’t get the opportunity to play properly but always had a fascination about football. That's the reason I've taken to refereeing. There're not many female referees in our country. But everyone's cooperated with me from the beginning,” she said.