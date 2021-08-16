Son scores winner as Tottenham stun Man City
>> Reuters
Published: 16 Aug 2021 12:38 AM BdST Updated: 16 Aug 2021 12:38 AM BdST
Son Heung-min proved there is life at Tottenham Hotspur without Harry Kane as his goal earned the north London club a surprise 1-0 win over champions Manchester City in an absorbing Premier League opener on Sunday.
All the talk beforehand was whether Tottenham's talisman Kane, strongly linked with a move to City, would be involved.
The England skipper was left out of the squad, having only just returned to training, but it was his usual strike partner Son who gave Tottenham's new manager Nuno Espirito Santo a perfect start to his reign.
Tottenham were a constant threat on the counter-attack against a City side boasting new 100 million pounds ($139 million) signing Jack Grealish and it was from one such raid from deep in the 55th minute that Son beat City keeper Ederson with a clinical finish.
City enjoyed the lion's share of possession but their best chance came early on when Riyad Mahrez sliced wide.
- German football star Gerd Mueller dies
- Messi unveiled ahead of PSG match
- Man United thrash Leeds in season opener
- Messi departure painful but Barca can't live in past: coach
- Brentford beat Arsenal for dream start
- Bayern need Lewandowski goal for 1-1 at Gladbach
- Too early for Messi to take the field: Pochettino
- Haaland, Mbappe, Lewandowksi on CL awards shortlist
- Germany and Bayern star footballer Gerd Mueller dies aged 75
- Messi unveiled ahead of PSG match but is not included in match squad
- Fernandes fires hat-trick as Man United thrash Leeds in season opener
- Messi departure painful but Barca can't live in past, says coach
- Brentford beat Arsenal 2-0 for dream start to Premier League life
- Bayern need Lewandowski goal for 1-1 at Gladbach in season opener
Most Read
- As offices and public transport reopen, traffic jams return to Dhaka streets
- Afghan president departs after Taliban return to Kabul
- Some Bangladeshis have left homes to join Taliban: police
- 7 of a family die as microbus crashes into ditch in Cox’s Bazar
- Bangladesh logs 187 virus deaths, 6,684 new cases in a day
- Taliban enter Afghan capital two decades after US-led ouster
- Tributes pour in as Bangladesh mourns founding father Bangabandhu
- Jalali may head Afghan interim govt, oversee transfer of power to Taliban
- Afghan ministers prepare for ‘peaceful transfer of power’ as Taliban surround Kabul
- Taliban wants peaceful transition of power in days