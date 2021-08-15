Messi unveiled ahead of PSG match but is not included in match squad
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Aug 2021 02:01 AM BdST Updated: 15 Aug 2021 02:01 AM BdST
Paris St Germain presented Lionel Messi to fans inside the Parc des Princes stadium ahead of their Ligue 1 clash with Strasbourg on Saturday, but the Argentine was not included in the squad for the match.
Messi took to the field pre-match along with fellow new recruits Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi and Georginio Wijnaldum, and spoke to the raucous crowd.
"It has been a very special week for me," he said. "I want to thank everyone for the reception since I arrived in Paris. It has been truly incredible. I feel very happy and excited.
"I hope together we can enjoy this year and make it a great year for us. I am very excited about everything."
As expected, Messi was not named in the match squad after coach Mauricio Pochettino said this week that the 34-year-old is not yet fully fit.
Italy goalkeeper Donnarumma and veteran defender Ramos were also not included. Hakimi and Wijnaldum were selected to start.
Messi joined PSG this week on a two-year contract with the option of extending it by another year after Barcelona said they could not afford to keep him because of LaLiga's financial fair play rules.
- Messi unveiled ahead of PSG match
- Man United thrash Leeds in season opener
- Messi departure painful but Barca can't live in past: coach
- Brentford beat Arsenal for dream start
- Bayern need Lewandowski goal for 1-1 at Gladbach
- Too early for Messi to take the field: Pochettino
- Haaland, Mbappe, Lewandowksi on CL awards shortlist
- Handball league signals to change bikini rule
- Messi unveiled ahead of PSG match but is not included in match squad
- Fernandes fires hat-trick as Man United thrash Leeds in season opener
- Messi departure painful but Barca can't live in past, says coach
- Brentford beat Arsenal 2-0 for dream start to Premier League life
- Bayern need Lewandowski goal for 1-1 at Gladbach in season opener
- Coach Pochettino says Messi has created positive mood at PSG
Most Read
- As offices and public transport reopen, traffic jams return to Dhaka streets
- Some Bangladeshis have left homes to join Taliban: police
- Court turns down actress Pori Moni’s bail appeal, orders her to jail
- Police press narcotics charges against Nasir Mahmood, Omi
- The Afghan military was built over 20 years. How did it collapse so quickly?
- Bangladesh’s coronavirus death toll approaches 24,000
- Actress Pori Moni quarantined as she lands in jail on drug charges
- Expert panel fears spike in COVID cases as Bangladesh is unlocked
- Woman who jumped off Buriganga bridge found dead after 34 hours
- Travellers told to avoid Shimulia-Banglabazar route after third collision