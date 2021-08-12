Italy and Argentina climb FIFA World Ranking after trophy triumphs
>>Reuters
Published: 12 Aug 2021 08:06 PM BdST Updated: 12 Aug 2021 08:06 PM BdST
Italy and Argentina have risen to fifth and sixth respectively in the FIFA World Ranking following their triumphs at Euro 2020 and the Copa America, while Belgium remain in top spot.
The Azzurri, who defeated England on penalties in the European Championship final at Wembley last month, climbed two places to fifth.
Argentina moved up two spots to sixth after winning the Copa America final against Brazil, who moved into second place and bumped world champions France into third.
Belgium, who were knocked out by Italy at the quarter-final stage of the Euros, remain the top-ranked international team in the world, while defeated finalists England stay fourth.
The United States moved up 10 places into 10th place after winning the CONCACAF Gold Cup, while Mexico, who they defeated in the final, climbed two places into ninth.
Qatar were the biggest movers, ascending 16 places to reach 42nd spot after reaching the semi-finals of the Gold Cup, equalling their highest-ever ranking.
The next ranking update will be published on Sept 16.
