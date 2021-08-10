Messi's PSG move makes no difference to Ronaldo’s Juventus future – Bonucci
Reuters
Published: 10 Aug 2021 06:52 PM BdST Updated: 10 Aug 2021 06:52 PM BdST
Lionel Messi's possible move to Paris St Germain has no bearing on whether Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at Juventus, according to the Portuguese forward’s team mate Leonardo Bonucci.
Ronaldo has been linked with a move away from the Turin club throughout the summer after entering the final year of his contract, and PSG were among the clubs said to be interested.
But a move to France now looks improbable, with Messi closing in on a deal with the Paris club after failing to reach an agreement with Barcelona over a new contract.
"I think Cristiano would have stayed even if Messi did not go to PSG," Bonucci told Gazzetta dello Sport on Tuesday.
"For us he is an added value, and I am sure that this year, more so than in past years, he will help us to go far with all our objectives."
One of several members of Italy's triumphant Euro 2020 squad in the Juventus squad, Bonucci has set his sights on reclaiming the Serie A title this season after Inter Milan ended the Turin club's nine-year run of domestic dominance in 2020-21.
"We want to bring the Scudetto back home, there is no point in hiding that. When you play for Juventus, that has to be the objective for the season, just like having a great Champions League campaign and fighting on all fronts," said the 34-year-old.
"Personally, though, my goal is to continue my form from the Euros, where I played a major role, and do that again with Juventus."
Juve's Serie A campaign kicks off away to Udinese on Aug. 22.
