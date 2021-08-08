Lineker leads footballing world's tribute as Messi leaves Barcelona

In a press conference arranged by the talismanic Argentine, he said "Last year I wanted to leave, but this year I didn't. I was always completely up front about everything and I have to leave the club I love."

“This is the most difficult moment of my career. I have been through tough moments, defeats... but the next day you go back to training and you have another chance to avenge yourself. That isn't going to happen here, it's the end. Now another chapter starts."

Former English striker Gary Lineker tweeted:

“So sad watching a clearly very emotional Lionel Messi having to say goodbye to

@FCBarcelona. No player in the history of the sport has given so much joy, so many unforgettable moments, so much success to one club.”

Barca centre-back Gerard Pique took to Twitter saying that nothing will be the same at the Camp Nou or for the city of Barcelona.

"Nothing will ever be the same. Not Camp Nou, not the city of Barcelona, not ourselves. After more than 20 years at the club, you will not wear the Barca jersey. Reality, at times, is very tough... There are still things to be done. Enjoy it, have fun wherever you go, and keep winning like only you know how. We're going to miss you here," said Pique.

Ansu Fati was the first current Barcelona star to publicly come to term with the fact that Messi is set to leave the club.

In a post on his social media account on Friday, he acknowledged his former teammate as the GOAT (Greatest of all time), whilst also thanking him for his “gestures of love”.

“Every boy who arrives at La Masia dreams of playing with you, I feel lucky to have accomplished it,” Fati’s post reads.

“I wanted to thank you for these two years for your gestures of love towards me and for everything I learned.

“@LeoMessi my family and I will always be eternally grateful, I wish you all the best to you and yours.”

Former Barca captain Carles Puyol wrote:

“Many thanks for everything #leo, we will never be able to thank you for all that you have given to us. I wish you the best. #viscaelbarca”

Messi’s teammate former Spanish midfielder Xavi wished Leo the best in whatever he does.

“As a culer, teammate and friend I can only thank you for everything you have given us during these years. Whatever you do, I wish you the best. #thebestinhistory”

Sergio Busquets pointed out Messi arrived at Barca as a kid and is leaving as “the best player in history”

“You arrived as a kid and is leaving as the best player in history, having made the club grow to such heights, and making history both individually and as a team … I can only wish the best for you and your family because you all deserve it. You will all be missed.”

Left-back Jordi Alba wrote: “What a privilege to have been able to share these nine seasons together. What beautiful experiences we have enjoyed and how we have overcome difficult moments.

‘I was lucky enough to be able to experience your first goal in 2005 against Albacete at the Camp Nou and I never thought that one day we would have that complicity that with just a glance we understood each other.

“How we I have enjoyed our time on the field together. How I am going to miss it!

‘You are not only the greatest player in the history of football, but you are also an exceptional human being.”

“Friend, thank you from the bottom of my heart for everything you have given to the club, for your friendship, for your support in the dark days, for the great moments lived that will remain forever in our memory.

“I wish you and your whole family the best in your new adventure. A big hug, I love you brother.”

Antoine Griezmann wished Messi the best saying:

“The only thing I can say to you is any person who loves football would say: THANK YOU. Thank you for everything you’ve done in Barcelona! For the city, for the club… you changed everything! I’m sure it is not a goodbye but a see you later and your path will once again cross with Barca. I wish you the best and may you and your family be happy.”

“I wish you the best, that you and your family are happy wherever you go. Very few know what it is to be Messi and you were an example for me in every way.”

Barcelona's former midfield maestro Andres Iniesta reminisced about 14 years of "magical moments" together with Messi. He added "imagining the club without you or seeing you at the Camp Nou in another shirt" would be very hard.

Former Barcelona and Liverpool star Luis Garcia also took to Twitter to express his gratitude to the Argentine superstar.

He wrote: "Thanks Leo !! Can't say much more. All the best to you and your family in the next chapter of your career."

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong also posted an emotional tribute on Instagram.

"When I was a child I enjoyed every game of yours with my brother in our room watching you on television. When I came here two years ago I discovered that you were an amazing person.”

De Jong continued: "It has been a dream for me to play with the best player in history, I have enjoyed every minute on and off the pitch. Now I will continue to enjoy your magic but again like when I started, in front of the television.

"Thanks for everything, Leo. I wish the best in the future to you and your whole family."