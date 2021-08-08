Grealish debuts for Man City but Leicester are the winners
>>Reuters
Published: 08 Aug 2021 12:54 AM BdST Updated: 08 Aug 2021 12:54 AM BdST
FA Cup winners Leicester City scored a late penalty to beat Premier League champions Manchester City 1-0 in the Community Shield curtain-raiser to the season on Saturday.
Second half substitute Kelechi Iheanacho scored from the spot against his old club after a lunge by Nathan Ake in the 89th minute.
The victory was the second in a row at Wembley for the Foxes, in their third Community Shield appearance, after they beat Chelsea in the May FA Cup final.
Jack Grealish came off the bench to make his debut for Manchester City as the Premier League's most expensive player, after his 100 million pound ($138.71 million) signing on Thursday, in the 64th minute.
