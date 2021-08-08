Barca lawyer files complaint over PSG’s FFP violation to halt Messi’s move

The Spanish newspaper, who gained exclusive access to the complaint, claims that the complaint was filed over the Financial Fair Play ruling PSG out of the running for the Argentine.

"PSG's ratio with regards to Financial Fair Play is worse than Barcelona's," the statement sent to the Court of Appeals by Dr Juan Branco on behalf of Barcelona's members.

"In 2019/20, 99 percent of PSG's income was used for salaries, whereas it was 54 percent for Barcelona," it added

"It is inconceivable that the 'Financial Fair Play' serves to aggravate the drifts of football-business, the instrumentalization of football by sovereign powers, and the distortion of competitions."

Those behind the complaint, which has been sent and is now pending, hope to block Messi's move to PSG, claiming that competition has been distorted by the French club's spending.

It states that Joan Laporta's reason for not being able to renew Messi's contract was that, even with the player taking a 50 salary reduction, Barcelona's salary would have been 110 percent of the cap imposed by the European body and by LaLiga.

Barcelona makes the move before any contract is officially signed.

Marca said Messi was due to be unveiled as a PSG player at the Eiffel Tower on Monday. But it is unclear whether the complaint would bring the proceedings to a halt.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner announced his departure in an emotional press conference on Sunday. The 34-year-old Argentine has revealed he will return to Barcelona one day in his first social media post since leaving the club.