What next for Messi after Barca departure?
>> Reuters
Published: 06 Aug 2021 01:38 AM BdST Updated: 06 Aug 2021 01:38 AM BdST
In a bombshell development, Barcelona announced on Thursday that superstar and six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi would leave the club after 18 years.
The Catalan side said that financial regulations imposed by La Liga would prevent them from retaining their highest-ever goalscorer, which begs the question: what next for Messi?
MANCHESTER CITY
When Messi asked to leave Barca in summer 2020, he was expected to link up with former coach Pep Guardiola in Manchester.
However, with City looking like they have moved on, signing playmaker Jack Grealish and reports linking them with Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, this avenue seems closed to the Argentine.
The Abu Dhabi controlled owners of City have deep pockets, though, and might see this as an opportunity that is too good to miss.
PARIS ST GERMAIN
Perhaps the most likely move abroad. One of the few clubs in world football who could afford his wages, PSG have been linked with moves for Messi ever since they were taken over by Qatari Sports Investments in 2011.
With fellow countryman Mauricio Pochettino at the helm of the Ligue 1 side, former team mate and close friend Neymar and the electric Kylian Mbappe as potential strike partners, Messi might well prove the missing piece of the jigsaw in their quest to finally win the Champions League.
STAYING AT BARCELONA
Some observers believe this announcement to be a major calling of La Liga's bluff from Barca.
They say the best player in the world will leave the league because of league-imposed constraints in a bid to get La Liga to loosen their financial fair play (FFP) regulations to allow him to stay.
If that is the case, it is a bold move, with league chief Javier Tebas having frequently criticised the club's financial situation and recently repeating that they need to drastically reduce their wage bill in order to retain Messi.
Whatever the outcome, it allows them to absolve themselves of responsibility in their fans' eyes over the whole situation.
- Messi to leave Barca: club
- Michael Ballack's teenage son dies in quad-bike crash
- Gymnastics is like clearing landmines: Olympic medallist
- India win historic men’s hockey bronze
- IOC yet to talk to Belarus officials over sprinter controversy
- Belarusian sprinter reaches Poland after defying order home
- Biles thanks Japanese gym
- Why India struggles to win Olympic gold
- Lionel Messi to leave FC Barcelona, club says
- Former football player Ballack's teenage son Emilio dies in four-wheel crash
- Olympics: Turkey medallist says gymnastics is like his other passion - clearing landmines
- India win bronze after dramatic victory over Germany
- IOC yet to talk to Belarus officials over sprinter controversy, China probe ongoing
- Olympics: Belarusian sprinter reaches Poland after defying order home
Most Read
- Air travellers from Bangladesh, India can transit through UAE
- Shakib surges up in ICC bowlers, batsmen rankings after T20 win against Australia
- Mahtab Ahmed steps down as Robi MD after 5 years
- RAB bringing charges against actress Pori Moni after detaining her at home
- Actress Pori Moni boozed, hosted drinking parties at home regularly, claims RAB
- Bangladeshi man murdered in Saudi Arabia
- Bill Gates says Epstein relationship was ‘a huge mistake’
- Bangladesh logs record 264 COVID deaths in a day as Delta variant spreads
- Actress Pori Moni faces police questioning in custody over drugs charges
- Bangladesh clinch 5-wicket win against Australia to stretch lead in T20 series