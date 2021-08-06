Chinese gold medalist was asked about her “masculine” appearance, prompting outrage
>>Tiffany May and Elsie Chen, The New York Times
Published: 06 Aug 2021 01:40 PM BdST Updated: 06 Aug 2021 01:40 PM BdST
After Gong Lijiao won China’s first gold medal in an Olympic field event Sunday, a reporter for state news media asked about her “masculine” appearance and her life plans, setting off a heated debate about the restrictive discourse surrounding women.
Gong, a four-time Olympian, placed first in the women’s shot-put competition with a personal best of 20.58 meters (67.5 feet).
An interview that aired Sunday on the state-owned CCTV included a sports correspondent’s contentious observation: “Gong Lijiao gives me the impression of a masculine woman.”
The reporter, Lu You, then asked about Gong’s future plans: “You used to be a masculine woman for the sake of shot-put. But moving forward, can you be yourself?”
Gong, 32, hemmed and hawed. “If I don’t train later on, then maybe I will lose weight, and then get married and have kids,” she said. “The path one must walk in life.”
The segment continued with a videographer and Lu asking the athlete whether she had a boyfriend, what she was looking for in a partner and whether she or a prospective partner would be better at arm-wrestling.
On Weibo, a popular microblogging platform, a discussion page on Gong and the question “Is marriage the only thing we can discuss about women?” had been viewed almost 300 million times Thursday, generating more than 140,000 posts.
Many internet users criticized the CCTV reporter’s questions, comparing them to those asked by nosy relatives. Others asked why a gold medalist was subjected to a stereotypical line of inquiry.
One trending post stated that men were simply not good enough to marry Gong, adding, “Discourse about women isn’t limited to marriage and physical appearances. There are also dreams and success.”
Gong responded to the post from her official Weibo account. “This completely says what I’m thinking!” she wrote. “Thank you!”
© 2021 The New York Times Company
- Belarusian sprinter decided to defect on way to airport
- Messi to leave Barca: club
- What next for Messi after Barca departure?
- Man City sign playmaker Grealish from Villa
- Michael Ballack's teenage son dies in quad-bike crash
- Gymnastics is like clearing landmines: Olympic medallist
- India win historic men’s hockey bronze
- IOC yet to talk to Belarus officials over sprinter controversy
- Belarusian sprinter decided to defect on way to airport over safety fears
- Man City sign playmaker Grealish from Villa in record 100m pounds deal
- What next for Messi after Barca departure?
- Lionel Messi to leave FC Barcelona, club says
- Former football player Ballack's teenage son Emilio dies in four-wheel crash
- Olympics: Turkey medallist says gymnastics is like his other passion - clearing landmines
Most Read
- Air travellers from Bangladesh, India can transit through UAE
- Mahtab Ahmed steps down as Robi MD after 5 years
- Actress Pori Moni boozed, hosted drinking parties at home regularly, claims RAB
- Actress Pori Moni faces police questioning in custody over drugs charges
- Shakib surges up in ICC bowlers, batsmen rankings after T20 win against Australia
- Bangladeshi man murdered in Saudi Arabia
- Bangladesh logs record 264 COVID deaths in a day as Delta variant spreads
- RAB bringing charges against actress Pori Moni after detaining her at home
- Banks, bourses closed on Sunday, hours extended again
- Google to pay Tk 22.9m VAT in Bangladesh