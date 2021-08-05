Former football player Ballack's teenage son Emilio dies in four-wheel crash
>> Reuters
Published: 05 Aug 2021 10:13 PM BdST Updated: 05 Aug 2021 10:13 PM BdST
Former Germany and Chelsea midfielder Michael Ballack's 18-year-old son Emilio died in a quad-bike accident near Lisbon on Thursday, Setubal's emergency services said.
A spokesperson for the emergency operations told Reuters Emilio died at 2.17 am in the holiday destination Troia, south of Lisbon. The 18-year-old was involved in a four-wheel crash.
Firefighters and police officers rushed to help but he died at the scene. Psychologists were also there to provide support to the family.
Portuguese media reports said the teenager had been riding on an uneven piece of land in Troia, near the Ballack family home, when the bike rolled backwards and fell on top of him.
Chelsea tweeted: "Everybody associated with Chelsea Football Club is shocked and saddened to learn of the death of Emilio Ballack at the terribly young age of 18. All our thoughts are with his father Michael and his family at this sad time".
Emilio was born in 2002 to Michael's then-girlfriend Simone Lambe. The former Germany captain has two more sons from his relationship with Lambe, born in 2001 and 2005.
- Gymnastics is like clearing landmines: Olympic medallist
- India win historic men’s hockey bronze
- IOC yet to talk to Belarus officials over sprinter controversy
- Belarusian sprinter reaches Poland after defying order home
- Biles thanks Japanese gym
- Why India struggles to win Olympic gold
- IOC suspends protest probe into grieving Saunders
- Olympics: McLaughlin beats Muhammad in 400-metre hurdles
- Olympics: Turkey medallist says gymnastics is like his other passion - clearing landmines
- India win bronze after dramatic victory over Germany
- IOC yet to talk to Belarus officials over sprinter controversy, China probe ongoing
- Olympics: Belarusian sprinter reaches Poland after defying order home
- Biles thanks Japanese gym that helped her regain her form
- Why India struggles to win Olympic gold
Most Read
- Air travellers from Bangladesh, India can transit through UAE
- Shakib surges up in ICC bowlers, batsmen rankings after T20 win against Australia
- RAB bringing charges against actress Pori Moni after detaining her at home
- Mahtab Ahmed steps down as Robi MD after 5 years
- Bangladeshi man murdered in Saudi Arabia
- Actress Pori Moni boozed, hosted drinking parties at home regularly, claims RAB
- Bill Gates says Epstein relationship was ‘a huge mistake’
- Bangladesh clinch 5-wicket win against Australia to stretch lead in T20 series
- Bangladesh logs record 264 COVID deaths in a day as Delta variant spreads
- At least 17 die after lightning strikes wedding party boat in Chapainawabganj