Sydney McLaughlin edges Dalilah Muhammad in Olympic 400-metre hurdles

Few events were more highly anticipated at the Tokyo Games than the renewal of their rivalry Wednesday at Olympic Stadium.

It was safe to assume that something extraordinary would happen, and McLaughlin delivered, breaking her own world record to win her first Olympic gold.

McLaughlin, 21, finished in 51.46 seconds. Muhammad ran the fastest time of her life to take silver in 51.58 seconds, and Femke Bol of the Netherlands was third.

There have been various high-profile chapters between McLaughlin and Muhammad. At the 2019 world championships, Muhammad dipped under her own world record to edge McLaughlin for the win.

But at the US Olympic trials in June, McLaughlin — so often considered the prodigy — met the outsize expectations that had shadowed her since she was a teenager by breaking Muhammad’s world record. Muhammad, after dealing with injuries and illness during the pandemic, finished second at the trials.

Those two races, though, were preludes to what played out Wednesday, the fastest women’s 400-metre hurdles race in history — one day after Karsten Warholm of Norway won gold in the fastest men’s 400-metre hurdles race in history.

Muhammad, 31, who had come to Tokyo as the reigning Olympic champion, went out hard to take an early lead. But McLaughlin was gaining on her coming off the final turn and out-sprinted her in the final metres.

McLaughlin was a teenager when she competed at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, where she fell short of advancing to the final. It was a learning experience, and she leaned on some of those lessons in Tokyo. The Olympics were not new to her. She seemed utterly unfazed by it all.

She had spent the early part of the year refining her technique by running the 100-metre hurdles at the behest of her coach, Bob Kersee. The idea, McLaughlin said, was to “feel the rhythm of running faster.”

On Wednesday, she was the fastest in the world.

© 2021 The New York Times Company