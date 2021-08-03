Thompson-Herah completes sprint double
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Aug 2021 07:51 PM BdST Updated: 03 Aug 2021 07:51 PM BdST
Jamaican Elaine Thompson-Herah completed a second successive Olympic sprint double when she won the 200 metres gold medal in a blistering 21.53 seconds on Tuesday.
Thompson-Herah controlled the race from the start and was a clear winner, but 18-year-old Christine Mboma of Namibia produced an astonishing final 30 metres to make up four places and take silver in 21.81.
Gabby Thomas of United States took the bronze in 21.87, just edging out 100m silver medallist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (21.94).
More stories
- Brazil reach Olympic men’s football final
- Thompson-Herah completes sprint double
- Biles returns to claim balance beam bronze
- IOC asks for report on cyclists' Mao Zedong badges
- England delay tour of Bangladesh
- Olympics: Warholm shatters men's hurdles record
- Italians stun the world in track and field
- Politics and drama as Biles, Hubbard in focus
Recent Stories
- Thompson-Herah completes sprint double
- Brazil beat Mexico on penalties to reach final
- Biles returns to claim balance beam bronze, Guan wins gold
- Olympics: IOC asks Chinese team for report on cyclists' Mao Zedong badges
- Cricket: England tour of Bangladesh delayed to 2023
- Olympics: World record in men's hurdles as IOC probes Belarus over sprinter
Opinion
Most Read
- Air travellers from Bangladesh, India can transit through UAE
- Bangladesh to decide fate of restrictions Tuesday as COVID cases soar in lockdown
- Bangladesh extends virus lockdown by 5 days to Aug 10
- DGHS suspends all Praava Health services over irregularities
- Model Faria Mahbub Piasha arrested in Baridhara drug bust
- Delta spreads 'like wildfire' as doctors study whether it makes patients sicker
- Travelling without COVID vaccine to become punishable offence: minister
- Sadia Faizunnesa appointed as new ambassador to Brazil
- Bangladesh says World Bank's refugee framework doesn't apply to 'displaced' Rohingya
- Bangladesh approves clinical trials of India’s Covaxin